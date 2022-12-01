Home Sports Inter, Marotta’s proposal: “Footballers as actors to save money”
Sports

Inter, Marotta’s proposal: “Footballers as actors to save money”

by admin
Inter, Marotta’s proposal: “Footballers as actors to save money”

The CEO of Inter: “The cost of labor exceeds 65%, so there would be a downsizing. There is some discussion”

The world of football burns too much money, this is evident. And it has become even more evident during the coronavirus pandemic, with stadium closures bringing many sports clubs around the world to their knees. Owners and managers seek solutions to the difficult economic situations of the clubs on a daily basis and this time it is Giuseppe Marotta who puts forward a hypothesis: “When, from a legislative point of view, the player was no longer classified as a subordinate worker, but in the same way of a star or an actor – explains the managing director of Inter -, then we would have a reduction in costs”.

The question

In short, paying a player’s salary is fiscally too burdensome for clubs and a keystone must be found. Marotta continues, on the sidelines of an event Italpress: “For the world of football, the cost of labor clearly exceeds 65%, which in a mineral water company, for example, would mean facing default. This solution would be an immediate tool for eliminating most of the problems in the world of football soccer”. It is difficult to say what future such a proposal could have, but in the meantime the CEO the nerazzurri raised his hand expressing his opinion: “There is a discussion about the classification of the players. They are subordinate workers and this means facing incredible costs, which must be reduced”.

December 1, 2022 (change December 1, 2022 | 16:49)

See also  Usac, after the first ring, wants to win at home too

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Pedavena, Santa’s Race moved to 8 December

The abortion experienced by a father: the rapper...

Del Piero: “Maximum support for the new managers,...

Artioli shuts down the transfer market. «I stay...

The Smart City paradox: smarter or more limiting...

Tirreno-Adriatico 2023, here’s the route: the uphill finish...

Iranian troops shoot dead man celebrating World Cup...

The “Grandchildren of Santa Claus” arrive ready to...

The World Cup 9 times the magical Dutch...

Juve Del Piero, the message: “Now even more...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy