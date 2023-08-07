Inter Miami Advances to Quarterfinals with Messi’s Brilliance and Penalty Shootout Victory

Lionel Messi’s heroics led Inter Miami to a thrilling victory over FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup. The game, which ended in a 4-4 draw, required a penalty shootout to determine the winner.

Messi was the star of the match, scoring two goals and providing an assist for Benjamin Cremaschi’s goal. These contributions from Messi were crucial for Inter Miami, who had been struggling with a winless streak of 11 consecutive Leagues Cup games before the Argentine superstar joined the team last month.

Cremaschi also played a significant role in the victory, scoring the decisive penalty that sealed a 3-5 win for Inter Miami. Their next challenge will be against the winner of the match between the Houston Dynamo and Charlotte FC.

Despite the loss, FC Dallas managed to make history by becoming the first team to hold Inter Miami to a draw for the full 90 minutes since Messi’s arrival in the group stage. They had an impressive performance, with goals from Facundo Quignon, Bernard Kamungo, and Alan Velasco. However, they couldn’t maintain their lead, eventually losing control of the game.

Paxton Pomykal was the only penalty taker from FC Dallas to miss, sending his shot over the crossbar in the shootout.

Messi opened the scoring for Inter Miami in the sixth minute, skillfully converting Jordi Alba’s cross with his left foot. Initially ruled offside due to Josef Martínez’s position, the goal was allowed after a video review showed that Martínez didn’t hinder the goalkeeper’s ability to save the ball.

After falling behind 4-2, Inter Miami made a comeback through an own goal before Messi unleashed a sublime free-kick into the top right corner, reminiscent of his first goal for the team against Cruz Azul in the group stage.

The victory propels Inter Miami into the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup, where they will face a formidable opponent. Fans will eagerly await their next match and hope Messi continues to shine on the field.

