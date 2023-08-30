Inter Miami CF Breaks Ground on Miami Freedom Park, Targeting Move in 2025

Inter Miami CF, the South Florida soccer club, has announced the groundbreaking of its new venue, Miami Freedom Park. The club aims to complete construction and move into the new stadium by 2025. The state-of-the-art soccer-specific stadium will have a seating capacity for 25,000 spectators and will be situated near the Miami International Airport.

This move brings Inter Miami CF, also known as “las Garzas,” closer to the city mentioned in the club’s name. Since its inaugural season in 2020, the team has played its home games at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The projected inauguration of Miami Freedom Park coincides with the final year of Lionel Messi’s contract with the club. Messi, who joined Inter Miami CF in mid-July, has been instrumental in transforming the perception of soccer in the United States.

An official groundbreaking ceremony for Miami Freedom Park is planned later this year. Jorge Mas, the managing owner of Inter Miami CF, expressed his excitement about the project, stating that it aligns with the club’s vision of creating something transformative. Mas envisions Miami Freedom Park as not just a sports complex but also a multifaceted space that offers dining, entertainment, and leisure activities for families.

The construction of Miami Freedom Park will be privately funded. In addition to the soccer-specific stadium, the project will include a massive 58-acre public park, making it the largest new park in Miami. The recreational facilities will also feature soccer fields and athletic amenities for the youth and the local community. The development will further offer various entertainment and commercial options, including office space, a hotel, retail outlets, dining establishments, and additional experiences.

Pre-construction tasks have already begun on-site, with operators and machinery preparing the area for subsequent phases of the project. The ownership group of Inter Miami CF has brought in Devon McCorkle, a seasoned professional in real estate investment development, to lead the Miami Freedom Park project as its president.

The development of Miami Freedom Park involves collaboration with renowned establishments such as local architectural studio Arquitectonica, global arena and stadium design firm Manica, and major arena project management company CAA Icon. This collaborative effort aims to create a cutting-edge facility that will become a premier destination for sports, entertainment, and leisure activities in South Florida.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

