Inter Miami Faces New York FC in a Friendly to Celebrate Lionel Messi’s Eighth Golden Ball

Inter Miami to Face New York FC in Friendly Match to Celebrate Messi’s Eighth Golden Ball

Inter Miami is set to take on New York FC in a friendly match scheduled for Friday, November 10 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time in the United States. The match aims to celebrate the recent victory of Inter Miami’s captain, Leo Messi, following his eighth Golden Ball win.

Last week, Messi secured his eighth Golden Ball award, marking a historic achievement in his career. In honor of this achievement, the MLS club Inter Miami is planning to celebrate the Argentine player’s success during the upcoming match.

Prior to the game, three speeches are scheduled, including one by Messi himself, who will present the Golden Ball to the fans of Inter Miami. The managing owner of the franchise, Jorge Mas, and the commissioner of the Major League Soccer, Don Garber, are also expected to give speeches.

Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, the technician for Inter Miami, expressed his confidence in the team’s potential for the upcoming season. He stated that if the team achieves its market objectives for next season, they will be able to face it without having to choose priorities, but with the ability to go for everything.

Regarding potential market moves, Martino mentioned that the team is studying all options, including those within the MLS itself, emphasizing the league’s interesting options.

The match between Inter Miami and New York FC will be televised by MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in both the USA and Mexico. The anticipated lineups for the match include prominent players such as Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi for Inter Miami, and James Sands and Talles Magno for New York FC.

Overall, the friendly match is expected to be a celebration of Messi’s achievement and an exciting event for fans of both teams.

