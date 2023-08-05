Inter Miami Introduces Air-Conditioned Kiosks to Combat Florida Heat for Players

Title: Inter Miami Introduces Innovative Cooling Solution for Players in Sweltering Florida Heat

Inter Miami, the team that made headlines by signing Argentine football icon Lionel Messi, continues to make waves in American soccer. In a surprising move, the club has introduced air-conditioned kiosks to provide relief from the scorching Florida heat at its sports center. This significant investment demonstrates Inter Miami’s commitment to providing exceptional benefits for its players as they gear up for their upcoming clash against Dallas in the Leagues Cup.

The installation of these air-conditioned kiosks marks another step forward for Inter Miami, following the high-profile signings of Messi, as well as Spanish stars Sergi Busquets and Jordi Alba, earlier this summer. As the team prepares for their round of 16 Leagues Cup match, scheduled for next Sunday in Frisco, Texas, Inter Miami seeks to create an environment that maximizes player comfort and performance.

The newly installed open-air kiosks, fitted with curtains for privacy, offer players a refuge from the intense heat during training sessions. This innovative initiative, a result of Messi’s arrival at the club, has become a topic of lighthearted banter among those associated with Inter Miami. “Yes, they got us some things… It’s good, it’s very hot on the field,” acknowledged Deandre Yedlin, Inter Miami right-back, during a press conference held on Friday alongside Argentine coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino.

While Yedlin appreciated the fresh breeze generated by the kiosks, he jokingly suggested that improvements were needed to make the air colder. However, the overall sentiment within the team is positive, as Inter Miami aims to capitalize on the enthusiasm generated by their Leagues Cup participation. The tournament, which pits American teams against Liga MX counterparts, offers prestigious rewards with three Concacaf Champions League spots up for grabs.

Despite Messi’s pending MLS debut, which has been delayed until September due to his involvement in the Leagues Cup, he has already made a significant impact on Inter Miami’s performance. The Argentine superstar has netted an impressive five goals in just three appearances for the club. Scoring a goal in his debut against Cruz Azul, followed by two against Atlanta United and another brace against Orlando in the recently concluded round of 16, Messi has quickly established himself as a valuable asset for Inter Miami.

As the team prepares for their first away game this Sunday, Inter Miami finds itself on a positive trajectory. Additionally, the team’s qualification for the semifinals of the US Open Cup adds to the excitement, as they gear up to face Cincinnati with a chance to secure a spot in the final.

Inter Miami’s investment in player welfare, exemplified by the introduction of the air-conditioned kiosks, demonstrates the club’s ambition to not only succeed on the field but also to create a supportive environment that enhances player performance. With Messi’s arrival igniting a wave of enthusiasm, the team is poised to make a significant impact in both domestic and international competitions, as they aim to secure a spot in the Concacaf Champions League and elevate American soccer to new heights.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

