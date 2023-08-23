Inter Miami, Led by Lionel Messi, Seeks Semifinal Victory in US Open Cup

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Set to Face FC Cincinnati in US Open Cup Semifinal

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami team will be looking to continue their impressive run as they face FC Cincinnati in the semifinal of the US Open Cup. The tournament, which has been held since 1914 and includes both professional and amateur teams, was last won by Orlando City.

Despite being at the bottom of the Eastern Conference of the MLS with only 18 points, Inter Miami has shown significant improvement since Messi’s arrival. The team has undergone a radical transformation and has strengthened its squad with the addition of former FC Barcelona players and coach Gerardo Martino.

Under Martino’s leadership, the team has experienced a remarkable shift in their style of play and overall performance. They have displayed a more organized and cohesive approach, resulting in a string of victories. Of the seven games played since Messi’s arrival, they have won five and drawn one.

While Messi has been a key player during the team’s recent success, Martino has not confirmed his lineup for the match against FC Cincinnati. With the team having played numerous games in a short period of time, Martino will assess the fitness of his regular starters before making a decision. The Argentine striker Facundo Farias could potentially be included in the starting lineup.

FC Cincinnati, the current leaders of the MLS Eastern Conference, will certainly provide a tough challenge for Inter Miami. Known for their high-pressure style of play and quick transitions, they have been a formidable team throughout the season. African striker Aaron Boupendza is one of their most dangerous players, often creating scoring opportunities with his movement.

Cincinnati defender Santiago Arias spoke about the difficulty of stopping Messi, acknowledging his offensive power and quality as a player. However, he expressed confidence in his team’s ability to contain Messi and limit his impact on the game.

The semifinal match will take place at the TQL Stadium, with a capacity of 26,000 spectators. In case of a draw after 90 minutes, the game will be decided by penalty shootout.

Both teams are expected to field strong lineups for the match, with Inter Miami potentially starting players like Drake Callender, DeAndre Yedlin, Lionel Messi, and Josef Martinez. FC Cincinnati may feature Roman Celentano, Luciano Acosta, and Aaron Boupendza, among others.

Fans can catch the game on Apple TV and TyC Sports. The match will take place on Wednesday, August 24, with kick-off times varying based on location.

The stakes are high for both teams as they compete for a spot in the final of the US Open Cup. Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati will undoubtedly be aiming to claim victory and advance one step closer to lifting the prestigious trophy.

