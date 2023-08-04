Inter Miami: Lionel Messi owes nothing to his new club

Football Inter Miami

Messi owes nothing to his new club

Status: 03.08.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

Lionel Messi inspires with another brilliant performance for Miami

Superstar Lionel Messi continues to enjoy an incredible start at his new club Inter Miami. The world champion led his team to the round of 16 of the League Cup with the next brilliant performance. There the team from Florida meets FC Dallas.

Lionel Messi also celebrates his third appearance for Inter Miami. It is what the club had hoped for: an attraction that delivers spectacle and goals and thus generates a lot of attention. The whole thing was then accompanied by a moment of shock.

World champion Lionel Messi remains a goalkeeper for his new US club Inter Miami. The Argentinian scored twice again in the 3-1 North American Leagues Cup win against Orlando City, bringing his total to five in just three games. Messi scored in the 7th and 72nd minutes of Spain international Jordi Alba’s debut for the Florida club, paving the way to the round of 16 in the international competition.

The calculation of Miami’s club bosses around superstar David Beckham is working for now. Messi should draw attention with his global appeal. An attraction that should guarantee goals and bring victories to the rather unsuccessful team. As the AP news agency reports, the seven-time world footballer is said to earn between 50 and 60 million dollars a year, so far he has been paying back.

However, the 36-year-old offensive star also experienced a moment of shock. Messi collided with Orlando’s Mauricio Pereyra in the second half and was knocked down. He held his jaw longer, but was then able to continue playing. Meanwhile, for the first time in the Miami jersey, he appeared together with Alba. His former companion at FC Barcelona came on in the 64th minute. By then, Messi, who arrived on a free transfer from Paris St. Germain, had already picked up his first yellow card in the United States for a hard foul before the break.

Due to a storm, the match in Miami’s home stadium could only be started more than one and a half hours late. After the teams had already come to the field to warm up, it started to rain heavily. A postponement was therefore necessary.

