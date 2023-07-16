Home » Inter Miami make Messi transfer official
Soccer world champion Lionel Messi has signed his contract with MLS club Inter Miami, officially confirming his move to the United States.

As the club around co-owner David Beckham announced on Saturday, the superstar’s new working paper is valid until 2025. On Sunday, the 36-year-old Argentine will be presented at the Miami stadium.

“I’m really excited to start the next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States,” said Messi, who is said to be earning $60m a season in Florida. “This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to expand this wonderful project.”

They want to “work together to achieve the goals that have been set, and I’m really looking forward to helping out here in my new home,” said the world champion. Messi’s Inter debut is expected next Friday (local time). Then Miami meets Cruz Azul in the League Cup, a revamped competition between the MLS and Mexican teams.

Messi had last played for top French club Paris St. Germain. After two unhappy seasons in the French capital, the Argentine’s contract expired on June 30. In addition to Inter Miami, his long-time club FC Barcelona and clubs from Saudi Arabia had vied for Messi.

