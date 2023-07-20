Inter Miami Signs Spanish Defender Jordi Alba, Adding to Former Barcelona Trio

Title: Spanish Left-Back Jordi Alba Joins Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami

Inter Miami officially announced on Thursday the signing of Spanish left-back Jordi Alba, who will reunite with his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. The team shared a video on Twitter displaying Alba’s number 18 shirt alongside Busquets’ number 5 and Messi’s iconic number 10 jersey.

The announcement comes only two days after Inter Miami executive Jorge Mas revealed that Alba would be joining the team imminently. Messi and Busquets, who were recently presented and have already begun training with the club, will once again be sharing a dressing room with Alba, with whom they enjoyed successful years at Barcelona.

Alba, who spent a total of 18 years at Barcelona in different periods, leaves the club after claiming an impressive haul of 18 titles including six La Liga titles, five Copa del Rey titles, four Spanish Super Cups, one Champions League, one Club World Cup, and one European Super Cup. His partnership with Messi on the left flank was particularly notable, as the Argentine often provided Alba with goal-scoring opportunities.

At 34 years old, Alba also played a crucial role for the Spanish national team, winning the 2012 Euro Cup and recently lifting the UEFA Nations League trophy as the team captain. Inter Miami head coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, who also has a Barcelona background, will lead the trio of Alba, Messi, and Busquets.

Furthermore, there are rumors circulating about the possibility of Inter Miami signing Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez, who is currently with Gremio in Brazil, to further strengthen the squad.

Messi and Busquets are expected to make their debut for Inter Miami on Friday, July 21, in a match against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, a newly established tournament that features teams from Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX.

Inter Miami is in desperate need of reinforcements as they currently languish at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, accumulating only 18 points from 22 games and suffering from eleven winless matches (three draws and eight losses) in the MLS season.

The signing of Alba reaffirms Inter Miami’s commitment to rebuild their squad and improve their performance in the league. The Spanish left-back’s addition will undoubtedly bring experience, quality, and familiarity to the team, making them a formidable force in the MLS.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

