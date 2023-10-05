Inter Miami Suffers Defeat Against Chicago Fire, Diminishing Playoff Chances Without Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi’s absence proves costly as Inter Miami suffers a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Fire. Swiss player Xherdan Shaqiri shines with a double in the 49th and 73rd minutes, while Maren Haile-Selassie also contributes with goals in the 62nd and 66th minutes. Although Venezuelan Josef Martínez manages to equalize with a penalty in the 53rd minute, Inter fails to capitalize on clear chances from Facundo Farías and Benjamin Cremaschi. Disappointed fans fill the Soldier Field stadium, hoping to witness Messi’s brilliance. With this defeat, Inter Miami falls to fourteenth place in the Eastern Conference and faces an uphill battle to secure a playoff spot.

The team has three remaining games in the regular season. Inter Miami’s next match is against FC Cincinnati, and there are hopes for Messi’s comeback. The Argentine superstar has been sidelined since September 20 due to physical issues stemming from an old leg injury. Despite Messi’s impact since joining the team, Inter’s dreams of reaching the playoffs have been dampened by his absence.

In addition to Messi, Inter Miami also faces the Chicago Fire without Jordi Alba and Leonardo Campana, who are both sidelined with hamstring problems. The match proves to be an open contest, with both teams enjoying chances in the first half. Chicago finds the breakthrough with a devastating counterattack, leading to Shaqiri’s goal. However, Martínez quickly equalizes from the penalty spot.

Inter Miami squanders opportunities as Farías and Cremaschi fail to convert against the Chicago Fire’s goalkeeper. Taking advantage of these missed chances, Haile-Selassie scores twice after coming off the bench, and Shaqiri adds another goal to complete the 4-1 victory for Chicago.

With this win, the Chicago Fire secures eighth place in the Eastern Conference, advancing their playoff aspirations. Meanwhile, Inter Miami’s hopes of reaching the postseason hang by a thread.

In other MLS fixtures, Charlotte defeats Toronto FC 3-0, New York Red Bulls triumph over FC Cincinnati 2-1, Montreal and Houston Dynamo play out a 1-1 draw, Columbus Crew edges past New England Revolution 2-1, Philadelphia Union narrowly defeats Atlanta United 3-2, Austin secures a 3-0 victory over DC United, and Orlando City emerges victorious with a 1-0 win against Nashville SC.

The MLS continues to provide thrilling soccer action as teams battle for playoff berths and strive for success in their respective conferences.

