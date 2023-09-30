Inter Miami’s Final Decision on Leo Messi’s Availability for Match against New York City FC

Inter Miami Prepares for Home Match Against New York City FC, Messi’s Participation Still in Doubt

Inter Miami concluded its preparations for the upcoming match against New York City FC at its home DRV PNK Stadium, aiming to bounce back from their defeat in the US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo.

The biggest uncertainty for both the Herons’ fans and Gerardo Martino’s coaching staff revolves around Lionel Messi, as his participation in tonight’s game remains uncertain, with no information yet released regarding his inclusion in the squad. This crucial commitment might also be missed due to his uncertain status.

In exciting news for Inter Miami, Lionel Messi took to the field during Friday’s training session to assess his fitness for the match against NYCFC. However, the Fort Lauderdale squad did not provide any details on whether he will be able to play. Javier Morales, assistant to Tata Martino, also stated that they are taking it “day by day” with the team captain.

Journalist Gastón Edul from TyC Sports recently revealed that it is unlikely for Messi to start against NYCFC this Saturday. The South Florida club is unwilling to risk losing their star player for the rest of the season, thereby directing their caution towards this matter.

The final decision on Messi’s participation will be disclosed prior to the match at the DRV PNK Stadium, just as it has been done in previous games like Atlanta United and the US Open Cup final. The club will share the list of players called up for the bench and the starting lineup for this crucial final, which represents one of Inter Miami’s last chances to secure a spot in the playoffs.

It is worth mentioning that Tata Martino’s assistant confirmed on Friday that Jordi Alba will not be available for the game, making him the only confirmed absence thus far.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

