Title: Inter Miami’s Unforgettable Day: The Signing of Lionel Messi and Another Defeat in MLS

Date: July 15, 2023

Inter Miami experienced a day of contrasting emotions as they officially announced the signing of Lionel Messi, albeit marred by yet another defeat on the field. The team extended their winless streak in the MLS to eleven games, suffering three draws and eight defeats.

In their latest match, Inter Miami faced St. Louis City, where the struggling Rosanegro team endured a resounding 3-0 defeat. The game also marked the debut of Argentine coach Gerardo Martino for Inter Miami.

St. Louis City, currently positioned at the top of the Western Conference, dominated the match from start to finish. Samuel Adeniran and Tim Parker both capitalized on corner kicks with headers, while Eduard Löwen beautifully executed a free kick to secure the goals for St. Louis City.

As Inter Miami prepares to unveil their marquee signing Lionel Messi in a grand event at the DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday, their on-field struggles continue. With a mere 18 points from 22 games (five wins, 14 losses, and three draws), the team has not tasted victory in the MLS since May 13 when they defeated the New England Revolution 2-1.

Despite the team’s ongoing challenges, the acquisition of Lionel Messi has brought renewed hope and excitement to Inter Miami’s fanbase. The superstar’s arrival is expected to significantly impact the team’s performance moving forward and inspire a change of fortune in the league.

Inter Miami will now face the daunting task of regrouping and finding a way to translate their off-field successes to on-field victories. As their loyal fans eagerly anticipate the debut of Lionel Messi, the team will be looking to break their winless streak and embark on a new chapter in their MLS campaign.