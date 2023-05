Inter Milan beat Sassuolo 4-2 at home in the 35th round of the Italian football league to win for the fifth time in a row and move into third place ahead of Lazio Roma. The city rivals from AC Milan surprisingly lost 0:2 to relegation-threatened Spezia and, in fifth place in the table, complicated the fight for promotion to the next year’s Champions League. Stefano Pioli’s men have not scored in Serie A after four wins and for the first time since March 18, when they lost 1-3 to Udine.

