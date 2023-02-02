Inzaghi’s first derby match under the Madonnina is a high-ranking match, with the Nerazzurri third and the Rossoneri second. But the most eagerly awaited of the evening is Calhanoglu, in his first derby on the opposite bank of the Naviglio: the Turkish player unlocks the score after 11′ from the penalty spot, the result of a penalty he obtained, to then rejoice in front of his former fans. Inter got off to a good start, however the evening wasn’t propitious and you soon realized that. Because six minutes later an own goal from De Vrij arrives and, shortly thereafter, the Nerazzurri miss a second penalty with Lautaro. The confirmations of the bad omens arrive in the last 20′ of the match, when Inzaghi has to replace Barella, Darmian and Dzeko due to various ailments, with the Bosnian forced into the pits for two weeks.