Inter Milan re-sign Alexis Sanchez after release from Marseille

Sanchez helped Inter to win their first Scudetto in 11 years in 2021

Inter Milan have re-signed free agent Alexis Sanchez on a 12-month deal a year after he left the San Siro.

The 34-year-old, Chile’s record goalscorer, spent last season at Marseille after leaving Inter, where he won the Serie A title in 2021.

He was released by the French side in the summer despite scoring 14 goals last season.

He has now completed a surprise return to the club he spent three seasons with after first joining on loan in 2019.

“Everyone knows that Inter are a great team,” Sanchez said.

“I always say, in my career I want to win and be in a strong team and Inter is one of them, I’ve been there before and I’d like to win again here.”

Sanchez, who has also played for Barcelona, Arsenal and Manchester United, scored 20 goals in 109 appearances for Inter in his first spell.

