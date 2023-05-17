Inter-Milan report cards: Lautaro’s whip (8), Theo without turbo (4.5), Leao doesn’t skid

24
A goal by Lautaro Martinez in the second half gave peace of mind to Inter, already on the strength of the two-goal lead in the first leg against Milan. Pioli’s team wins the Champions League final in Istanbul against the winner of Manchester City-Real Madrid which is played tonight. Read the match report HERE
16 maggio 2023 | 23:12
