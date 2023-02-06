Home Sports Inter-Milan scorecards: Lautaro leader from 8, Calhanoglu vengeful, Theo unrecognizable (4.5), Leao always serves
Inter-Milan scorecards: Lautaro leader from 8, Calhanoglu vengeful, Theo unrecognizable (4.5), Leao always serves

Inter-Milan scorecards: Lautaro leader from 8, Calhanoglu vengeful, Theo unrecognizable (4.5), Leao always serves

(Alessandro Bocci) In the sign of Lautaro: he heads the seventh goal against Milan, also the seventh since returning from Qatar with the crown of world champion. the perfect and relentless killer of Simone Inzaghi, who breaks the spell by winning his first Milanese derby in the league. Unlike last year, same date and time, it doesn’t apply to the Scudetto, but allows Inter to take second place alone and look down on their rivals for Champions League places and money. The Devil on his knees. If the implacable Nerazzurri Bull, his rival Giroud, the man who overturned the derby twelve months ago with a brace, the image of a shattered team. Olivier loses again like in the Lusail final and with less than a quarter of an hour from the end, he wastes the only, real, wonderful opportunity to fix the AC Milan night. (READ THE FULL STORY HERE).

