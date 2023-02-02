After choosing not to call him up for the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia, the coach will put the Slovak back in his place. No captain’s armband though

The background is clear: on Tuesday against Atalanta there was no Milan Skriniar squad, but simply because there weren’t the conditions in which the Slovakian could concentrate on the game in the last hours of the transfer market. Tossed between the possibility of going to PSG immediately and staying in Milan, Simone Inzaghi had chosen to leave him out of the quarter-final of the Italian Cup even when his stay at Inter became certain. No punishment, therefore, but a decision taken for the good of the team, to have only players wholly focused on winning the semi-final. Solved the doubt, the Slovak will return to the backbone of all time.

The duties — From the coach and the managing director Giuseppe Marotta came the references to the boy’s seriousness and professionalism, so far indisputable: given that he stays until the end of June, you honor the shirt (and his salary, therefore) until the last minute. Ergo, in Sunday evening’s championship derby Skriniar will be back in the starting lineup against Milan, ready to duel with Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao. It matters little, therefore, that his future speaks French: the present is in Milan and there are still three objectives to fight for.

What changes — The victories alleviate any bad mood and it is certainly not against the Rossoneri that one can enter the field deconcentrated. The team will have to resort to its usual automatisms and according to the Nerazzurri as a whole, this is the best way to create the conditions necessary for a serene second part of the season. The Curva Nord, who met the player in Appiano Gentile, have already assured that they won’t target him with chants or whistles, so the only difference compared to the recent past will be the captain’s armband. Skriniar will leave it to Lautaro Martinez, the fifth in the team’s line of succession right after the Slovak. And, finally, he will go back to playing football. See also Lukaku admits wrong and punishes Tuchel to resolve crisis

