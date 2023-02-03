Inter brought home the first trophy of the season, now the Rossoneri are trying to win the third consecutive derby and relaunch themselves in the Champions League

From February 5th to February 5th. A year later, Inter and Milan face off in a derby which, most likely, will not be decisive for the Scudetto as was the one in 2022. But, after the Rossoneri 3-2 in the first leg and the Nerazzurri 3-0 in the Super Cup, this “beautiful” can have an important specific weight in the season of the two teams. A season that sees Inter still in the running on all fronts (of course, Napoli in Serie A has its own race), unlike Milan: what are the bookmakers’ odds on the Milanese?

Quote Serie A — The championship is practically gone, the thirteen points from Napoli are now too many to recover and day after day the odds for a “Milanese” Scudetto are getting higher and higher. Inter are currently two points ahead of their cousins ​​and the group made up of Roma, Lazio and Atalanta: 1.00pm for the Nerazzurri Scudetto with Bet365 and 9.50 with Pokerstars. Since the 87th minute of the match against Roma, Milan has been in blackout: the odds for the Italian flag have risen day after day: 20.00 with Sportbet and even 50.00 with Better. Last year it was a tussle until the last day, this year the race for the tricolor seems to be solitary: Napoli that wins the Scudetto is quoted at 1.10 with Novibet.

Quote Champions League — See also An undertaking by Damiano Caruso from Ragusa who dominates the 20th stage of the Giro The crisis in Milan risks putting both the match against Tottenham and the qualification for the next edition of the Champions League in strong doubt. The Rossoneri’s passage to the quarterfinals is quoted at 1.95 with NetBet, slightly higher than Conte’s team at 1.75. The ratings for Milan are lower in the top four at the end of the season: 1.65 with Novibet, on a par with Rome, Atalanta and Lazio. Inter can’t sleep peacefully either, who are two points ahead of the group in the league but have never managed to give continuity to their results this year: Sisal shares 1.20 for his arrival in the top 4. Although historically it has always been tricky, for the bookmakers Inter have the advantage in the odds against Porto for a place in the quarter-finals: 1.55 vs 2.40 with Goldbet. In any case, a Champions League final with one of the two Milanese players is unlikely: 12.00 for the Nerazzurri and 15.00 for the Rossoneri.

Italian cup and coaches — Inter are the only team in Italy that is still in the running for all competitions: league, Coppa Italia and Champions League. At the moment, considering the gap from Napoli in Serie A and the technical-tactical difference with the big names in Europe, the only cup that Inter sees as the favorite is the Coppa Italia: NetBet offers the Nerazzurri winners of the tournament at 2.00. Last year Milan and Inter were fighting for the Scudetto, this year for a place in the next Champions League. In the event of failure to achieve this objective, it may be necessary to resort to a change of course and coach: Pioli is the one most at risk and an exemption from him is quoted at 3.50 with Sisal; At the moment, the situation is calmer for Inzaghi who, after a fluctuating start to the season, doesn’t risk too much on the bench (3.00pm). See also Ukraine news: attacks on Azovstal. Kalush Orchestra: "Let's go back to fight"

February 2, 2023 (change February 2, 2023 | 5:55 pm)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

