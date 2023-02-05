Home Sports Inter-Milan, the probable formations of the derby, the latest news – breaking latest news
Inter-Milan, the probable formations of the derby, the latest news

Inter-Milan, the probable formations of the derby, the latest news – breaking latest news
The squad and the probable formations of the derby, revenge of the Super cup. Inzaghi confirms Skriniar but still has to decide between Darmian and Dumfries. Pioli changes form

Lukaku o Dzeko? Pobega o Messias? Dubbi da derby, important doubts for Inter and Milan who are fast approaching a watershed match. Last year AC Milan’s success was again on February 5, signed by Giroud and launched the Rossoneri towards the Scudetto. This time Pioli is looking for a relaunch after a nightmare January. Inzaghi qualified for the semi-finals of the Italian Cup and proudly repeats that his Inter are in the running for all competitions. In the league, Napoli seems out of reach, but the Champions League fight is more than alive and the derby can direct it. Let’s analyze the latest training doubts.

The probable formation of Inter

Let’s start with Inter, who have a really big one: who will support Lautaro in attack? The favorite remains Dzeko, decisive in the Super Cup derby on 18 January. But Romelu is growing, in the derby he scored 5 goals in as many games and therefore teases Inzaghi. Lu-La shares rise: Rome stopped twice, but after the injury he works to be able to help us — Inzaghi’s words at the press conference, with the new sponsor LeoVegas on training shirts —. The last few weeks have been good. I talk to him, not about his future: the boy is very sorry for not having given his contribution, but from here to the end we hope there will be no more delays. Brozovic and Handanovic are also available again (Correa stops due to a muscle strain in his right thigh), both will go on the bench. Skriniar will be there, owner but without the captain’s armband. The other ballot on the right, with Darmian ahead of Dumfries
.
probable lineup: Onana; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro, Dzeko.

The probable formation of Milan

In front of Milan, the moment seems propitious for a mini-revolution. At least in the module, with the addition of a midfielder to the duo formed by Tonali and Krunic (Bennacer injured) che should be Messias, ahead of Pobega to act as right wing midfielder. Pioli accepts the criticisms for the negative moment (They are all in, only the mediocre don’t admit mistakes), but he says he is confident: Due to the attitudes seen during the week, I am even more convinced of coaching a special group. At Milanello there is a union of intentions, we have not lost the spirit. What happened in the last three years was not an “accident”, nor a coincidence, his words at the press conference. The Rossoneri coach launches the 4-3-3 with in attack Saelemaekers and Leao in support of Giroud. In defense, the injured Tomori will be replaced by Kjaer, who will join Kalulu in the center with captain Calabria and Theo on either side. In short, everything seems decided. But surprises are always around the corner in the derby. Also because in reality on Saturday Pioli also tried a 3-5-2 with a detail that was not a sensational detail: Leao out, Giroud-Origi attacking couple.
probable lineup: Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kalulu, Kjaer, Theo; Messias, Tonali, Krunic; Saelemaekers, Giroud, Leao.

February 4, 2023 (change February 5, 2023 | 00:13)

