Original title: Inter Milan’s “New Zanetti” is brilliant but has other troubles to go to the competition and hope the coach will show mercy

But don’t forget that at the same time, there is another major event in international football, and that is the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup.

Popular science: Although the U20 World Cup attracts global attention, it is not an A-level international event, and clubs are not obliged to let people participate.

Even if players are called up, whether they can participate depends on the club. Over the years, there have been many controversies surrounding whether star players will participate and whether clubs will give the green light.

The Argentine team announced the entry list, including Inter Milan star Valentin Carboni.

A few months ago, there were concerns that Inzaghi Jr. would not let Caboni play. At that time, Correa, Lukaku and others suffered frequent injuries, and Inter Milan had to assign a “fifth striker” in case of emergency.

This is the reason why Inzaghi let go. Caboni Jr. will return to China to compete in the near future. Argentina’s U20 team is the hosts, the group is in a good shape (with Uzbekistan, Guatemala and New Zealand), and they are favorites to win the title.

In addition, the Italian U20 team can recruit three players from Inter Milan, namely Sanotti, Fontanarossa and Pio Esposito. The 20-year-old Fontanarossa is currently the main central defender of the Chivu reserve team. Esposito Jr. is only 17 years old and is the main player of the Inter Milan reserve team this season (currently tied for fourth in the scorer list with 13 goals). See also World Table Tennis Championships Overview-Lin Gaoyuan's hard work in seven rounds cleared China's women's singles, five wins and five wins_players There are currently 5 rounds left in the Serie A preparatory league, and Inter Milan still has a glimmer of hope to win the championship (5 points away from participating in the championship playoffs). If these cores are missing, mail may be affected. Current information shows that Chivu has no intention of preventing the two from participating. After all, the primary goal of the class is not to “compete for the championship”, but to “cultivate people”. Recently, the Italian media has discussed more about the full-back Mattia Sanotti, who is currently performing well in the Inter Milan team. Whether the rising star can participate in the U20 World Cup still has some variables. The 1.73-meter-tall “dwarf tiger” Sanotti has solid feet, can run and is willing to run, is diligent in defense, and has a strong ability to exploit in offense. Whether in the Inter Milan team or in the Italian national team, he has performed well. Inter Milan coach Trump is not good at promoting and using new stars, but he has a soft spot for Sanotti. Last season, Trump did not give Cassadi a chance to play-you know that Cassadi is a figure who broke many records for the Inter Milan reserve team-but let Sanotti complete his Serie A debut. This season Sanotti also got some opportunities to play in the Inter Milan team, even playing more time than Caboni Jr.-you must know that the Inter Milan striker has been plagued by injuries this season. Inter Milan beat Bologna 6-0. In the 65th minute, Sanotti came off the bench. Including stoppage time, he got nearly half an hour of playing time in the league, and it takes that long for a rookie to play a single game. Pu’s coaching period is absolutely rare, which shows the coach’s love for him. See also Xavi: Real Madrid are used to reversing and have this experience. If the referee helps us, I will not like it – yqqlm Sanotti performed well, blocked the opponent’s pass several times, and also had a strong presence on the offensive end, which won a lot of applause. Inter Milan fans have always liked him and have always regarded him as the “new Zanetti”. The owner of the Northern Tribune said: You can tell by the name that this guy must be good-Zanotti, very similar to the legendary Inter Milan hero Zanetti. In short, Sanotti is very popular with Trump, and he is also the most trusted player among the generals of the Inter Milan team-of course, the player with the largest number, but this may become a troublesome factor for him in the competition. Right now, Inter Milan’s wingbacks are a bit stretched. Due to Shik’s turmoil, Damian can only play as a central defender. Gerson was absent due to injury. DiMarco’s physical strength and endurance are naturally relatively poor. D’Ambrosio has been plagued by injuries this season and has been unwell recently. This is also the reason why Inzaghi did not dare to let Sanotti go. The schedule is too frequent, whether it is the four consecutive civil wars or the semi-finals of the Champions League, they are the most vulnerable to injuries. When an accident occurs, Sanotti, who has been training with the first team for more than half a year this season, can play with his teammates. You will feel safer with someone working with you. Italian media pointed out that the Italian Football Association is currently communicating with various clubs on the issue of “whether to release people”. See also "Ys 6 Online" mobile game novice strategy | 7 tips for quick upgrades and additional lessons However, I still hope that Inzaghi Jr. will not deprive Sanotti of the opportunity to play in the game. In the Demon Race, there is nothing wrong with being afraid of war injuries. But the possibility of competition is very small, and it is not cost-effective to “lose the big with a small one”. In this World Youth Championship, Italy U20, Brazil and Nigeria are in the “leisure group”. It is foreseeable that scouts from many European teams will pay close attention. Such an opportunity is rare for a rising star. Good luck being allowed to compete.Return to Sohu to see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

