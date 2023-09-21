Inter Milan’s Winning Streak Comes to an End with a 1-1 Draw Against Real Sociedad in Champions League Opener

Title: Inter Milan’s Winning Streak Ends with a 1-1 Draw Against Real Sociedad in the Champions League Group Stage

Date: September 21, Beijing Time

Inter Milan’s impressive start to the new season came to a halt as they were held to a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad in their opening Champions League group stage match. The match, played away from home, showcased both the strengths and weaknesses of the Italian champions.

Inter Milan, who reached the Champions League final last season after a 13-year absence, had begun the campaign with four consecutive victories and had conceded only one goal in the league. This included a resounding 5-1 win over rivals Milan, signaling their intentions to challenge for the ultimate prize. The team had hoped for a strong start in the Champions League as well, given their relatively favorable group stage draw that featured opponents with limited strength such as Real Sociedad and Salzburg, besides Benfica.

However, the match against Real Sociedad did not go according to plan for Inter Milan. In the first half, the Italian side struggled to gain control in the midfield, allowing Real Sociedad to take the lead through Bryce Mendes’ goal. Despite having a 50-50 possession rate, Inter Milan failed to register a single shot on target, while Real Sociedad completed eight shots with three on target.

The second half saw an improved offensive display from Inter Milan, and their persistence paid off in the 87th minute when Lautaro scored the equalizer. Interestingly, this was their first shot on target throughout the match. While the draw salvaged a point for Inter Milan, it also marked the end of their winning streak at the start of the season.

The match highlighted the importance of maintaining control in midfield and the need for better execution in defense for Inter Milan. In the opening minutes, Bastoni’s mistake in the backcourt led to Real Sociedad’s early goal, posing a wake-up call for the Italian giants. Additionally, Barrera’s red card in the 65th minute could have had severe repercussions if not for the subsequent penalty cancellation by the referee after VAR review.

Inter Milan’s campaign in the Champions League has now started with a draw, urging the team to bounce back and analyze their performance to secure qualification for the knockout stages. Despite the setback, the draw against a resilient Real Sociedad demonstrated the difficulty of taking away points from the Spanish side.

As the season progresses, Inter Milan will need to address their shortcomings and find a balance between their attacking prowess and defensive stability to continue their pursuit of Champions League glory.

