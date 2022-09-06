They arrived in the summer to extend the rotation of the department, but so far only Gagliardini has taken a starting shirt: inexperience and physical problems, but we wait when their time comes
Not even a complete game, adding up the minutes of both. Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Kristjan Asllani have so far played 60 and 24 minutes respectively, broken up into two games apiece. Understandably and for different reasons their space has remained tight so far, but with the passing of the games a question begins to arise spontaneously: when will the newcomers begin to take on a bit of Inter?
