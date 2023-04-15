Inter-Monza, Inzaghi: ‘The Champions League is getting complicated? We are only -2 from Milan’

There is disappointment in Simone’s words Inzaghi after the home defeat against Monza which doesn’t do justice to the good performance shown in the Champions League against Benfica: “How do I explain it? The team did a good first half where we deserved, in the second half we got nervous, we lost distances and suffered counterattacks – says – But a race like this is a photocopy of the others and it’s not good and, we are disappointed and angry. It’s not true that we don’t hear the championship but only the cups , the team knew the importance of this match. It’s a negative result that slows down our progress”. An Inter that doesn’t seem to have the discount in the championship that it has in Europe: “The episode changes things, the results don’t prove us right and it’s a reason for disappointment and reflection. It is no coincidence that we find Di Gregorio, Terracciano or Dragowski who are the best on the pitch, it means that we have to do something more we know we need points and maybe that’s why the victories don’t come.”

“Champions? We are two points behind Milan and there are many matches”

The defeat against Monza slows down Inter’s progress towards qualifying for the next Champions League: “Easier to go to the Champions League by winning it? We are two points behind Milan and there are many games to go, we have all the cards in ordera – he explains – Right now we have a problem with results at home, we have to worry about it, we work on it and try to improve, but if we look at the opportunities, the result doesn’t reflect what has been done. The team is built well to stay in all goalswe’re always in the running and as far as motivations are concerned, it’s not true that they’re only in Europe, I’m disappointed but in the last three matches I’m relatively satisfied with what the team has shown.” However, Inter continue to have problems in the finalization phase : “As for the strikersafter shooting we have not been on our levelsin the previous sixteen months we scored repeatedly, now we score less, however the team creates and proposeswe need to have more determination on that”. In view of the return with the Benfica: “We have an advantage but we have to play in the best way. We want to go on, we are one step away from the semifinalsI have ideas but then there are days to face and the unexpected is around the corner”.