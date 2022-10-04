The present and the future of Inter, Inzaghi, Zhang and a new stadium in Milan. The debate rages on all fronts in the Nerazzurri world and the reflections of two VIP fans also arrive. The former patron Massimo Moratti and Ignazio La Russa, senator of the Brothers of Italy, spoke at the first episode of the new season of “Politics in the ball” on Gr Parliament.

Moratti

—

The former Inter owner proposes wise and simple solutions to get out of the delicate moment: “You have to win to get back up. The recipe is to have a lot of pride and desire to play for a team known all over the world. You have to feel the weight. and the strength to have to defend this jersey. We are at the beginning, maybe the problems of now are solved in the middle of the season. Inter are in bad shape but the distances are still small. ” On the rumors related to the corporate situation of the club and the Zhang family, the former president reflects: “The players and the coach will never say that they are conditioned by the club, maybe they say it to each other – he continues -. A little conditioning. It’s always there. Inter are still in a position to move forward, we need to understand what Zhang’s intentions are. I don’t know the Inter accounts or the personal accounts of the Zhang family. Certainly when they arrived they were in better shape. A lot has changed. , I don’t know what the solution could be: if Zhang were forced to sell, the situation will get even worse “. Last season, in Moratti, he still burns: “We already gave the championship to Milan last year, we wouldn’t want to do it twice in a row. Who wins? It’s too early to say.” Then he breaks a lance for Inzaghi: “he has skills that can enable him to win. The whole club is going through a difficult moment, the important thing is that he is not an alibi for the players”. On the possible demolition of San Siro, Moratti follows the nostalgic front: “Demolition of San Siro? It will be a huge deal, but for a football fan and the players it will not be the same. It will no longer be possible to say that they are playing at San Siro. People he goes to the stadium to watch the games, not to eat a sandwich. I would continue to play there, but I don’t go into the investment mechanisms that have been studied. ”