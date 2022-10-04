The former president and Ignazio La Russa spoke on the program “Politics in the ball”: “There is time to go back, I wouldn’t want to give Milan another Scudetto”. The senator of Fdl: “More powers in Marotta”
The present and the future of Inter, Inzaghi, Zhang and a new stadium in Milan. The debate rages on all fronts in the Nerazzurri world and the reflections of two VIP fans also arrive. The former patron Massimo Moratti and Ignazio La Russa, senator of the Brothers of Italy, spoke at the first episode of the new season of “Politics in the ball” on Gr Parliament.
The former Inter owner proposes wise and simple solutions to get out of the delicate moment: “You have to win to get back up. The recipe is to have a lot of pride and desire to play for a team known all over the world. You have to feel the weight. and the strength to have to defend this jersey. We are at the beginning, maybe the problems of now are solved in the middle of the season. Inter are in bad shape but the distances are still small. ” On the rumors related to the corporate situation of the club and the Zhang family, the former president reflects: “The players and the coach will never say that they are conditioned by the club, maybe they say it to each other – he continues -. A little conditioning. It’s always there. Inter are still in a position to move forward, we need to understand what Zhang’s intentions are. I don’t know the Inter accounts or the personal accounts of the Zhang family. Certainly when they arrived they were in better shape. A lot has changed. , I don’t know what the solution could be: if Zhang were forced to sell, the situation will get even worse “. Last season, in Moratti, he still burns: “We already gave the championship to Milan last year, we wouldn’t want to do it twice in a row. Who wins? It’s too early to say.” Then he breaks a lance for Inzaghi: “he has skills that can enable him to win. The whole club is going through a difficult moment, the important thing is that he is not an alibi for the players”. On the possible demolition of San Siro, Moratti follows the nostalgic front: “Demolition of San Siro? It will be a huge deal, but for a football fan and the players it will not be the same. It will no longer be possible to say that they are playing at San Siro. People he goes to the stadium to watch the games, not to eat a sandwich. I would continue to play there, but I don’t go into the investment mechanisms that have been studied. ”
The vice president of the Senate, another historic Nerazzurri fan, also from the microphones of “Politics in the ball” adds: “Inzaghi has always behaved well, apart from a blackout. At this point of the season, when things go badly, the fault is always of the coach. These upcoming matches become a decisive test for the coach. Inzaghi should not be demonized, in his first experience in a team aiming for the title. Without any hitch he would have won the championship last season “. On the market, La Russa suggests a clear strategy: “I would like to tell the company that we need to listen more to Marotta, who wanted Dybala and Bremer. My unsolicited advice is to give him more space. I must say that Dybala would have been a very useful novelty. for us, he is a man who jumps the opponent “. The exponent of the Brothers of Italy today also met the mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala to make a proposal related to San Siro: “The mayor was very courteous, he examined carefully, as well as courteously, our proposal for the third solution: keep San Siro alive and not deflect from the construction of the new stadium, exactly as decided, therefore with the same volume. He told me that he will talk about it with the clubs and I thank him for the courtesy with which he has shown attention to this project ” . Sala, for his part, confirms: “I will examine the La Russa proposal”.
