Inter: more Arnautović than Samardžić, Milan: Origi blocks the transfer market? Juve: via Kostić, Lukaku is expected…

Inter: more Arnautović than Samardžić, Milan: Origi blocks the transfer market? Juve: via Kostić, Lukaku is expected…

Samardžić pericolo West Ham and Arnautović

Lazar Samardzic not a player yetNotr. The negotiation incredibly jumped to the climax between amazement and statements by the father of the German midfielder of theUdinesewhich could sensationally stay in Friuli and don’t espouse the Nerazzurri cause. The management of theInter at this point it could also veer towards other objectives, also because there would also be the shadow of the player on the West Ham United and for the nerazzurri it would not make sense to start an upward auction.

Back to Milan?

At the same time everything seems ready for the return of Marko Arnautovic a Milanoil Bologna for the Austrian center forward he asks 20 million eurosa figure judged too high by theInterhowever, the two teams could meet each other so as to conclude the deal. 10 million euros plus bonuses seems like a plausible solution.

Origi costs too much

Il Milan face the preparation for the new season without losing sight of the transfer market. Up front perhaps something is still missing, even if everything depends on the Belgian forward, Divock Origiwho allegedly refused offers fromSaudi Arabia. The former player of Liverpool he has never enchanted the Rossoneri audience and has long since been included in the transferable list.

Is Origi really a market affair?

I 4 million euros he season of his salary certainly does not favor his transfer, an important salary and certainly not exciting performance for a striker who had landed at Milano to make a difference. The Rossoneri always hope that Origi accept more Saudi offers to get rid of the heavy engagement and maybe fill the attacker’s box with a last-minute shot.

Waiting for the right offer

Max Allegri himself declared that hardly alla Juventus New players will arrive, the fans have already started to turn up their noses, but the clear feeling is that the Bianconeri have to raise cash and then open the door to new arrivals.

Sale in sight

Filip Kostićas reported by the German newspaper, Sport1is on the market for a figure close to 15 million euros. For the ex Concord Francoforte the bianconeri are waiting for offers fromSaudi Arabia and from Premier League. The soap opera Romelu Lukaku instead, it seems to have paused for a few days, but the Belgian is always in Juve’s orbit, above all because at the moment the centre-forward doesn’t seem to have any other attractive offers on the horizon. There Old lady expect that also from London good news arrives, perhaps with the Chelsea who could definitively be convinced to sell the player at a favorable price.

