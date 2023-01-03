Home Sports Inter-Naples, Inzaghi in conference: “Lautaro has recently returned”
Sports

Inter-Naples, Inzaghi in conference: “Lautaro has recently returned”

by admin
Inter-Naples, Inzaghi in conference: “Lautaro has recently returned”

The Nerazzurri coach on the eve of the match against Napoli: “They are the best team in Europe, but I still believe in the Scudetto. Romelu showed desire and sacrifice”

The return is one of those demanding, decisive ones, with no possibility of gradually familiarizing yourself with an unpredictable Serie A after the break for the World Cup. Regardless of Marcelo Brozovic’s injury, this scenario can only be an advantage for those behind in the standings. Inter, therefore, compared to Napoli. Simone Inzaghi spoke at the press conference as the match approached: “We face a great team, the only one unbeaten in Europe after the defeats by Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain. We are preparing with great desire”.

Training

Is it an inside-out challenge? “Playing matches like this is the beauty of football – explains Inzaghi -. As for the forwards, I finally have all four available. Lautaro has been here for four days but has trained very well, Dzeko and Lukaku have had more time with the team Do I believe in the Scudetto? Absolutely, there are many games to go.”

January 3 – 12.40pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Inter-Barcelona, ​​Inzaghi: "What an evening! I always stand tall"

You may also like

The Chinese University Sports Delegation of the 31st...

Cagliari, Ranieri introduces himself: “I am one who...

Market, Pordenone hunting for a bomber. Butic sold...

Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident: he...

We start again with the finals of the...

The neuroscientist Cerasa: “Navigators and online directories? This...

Milan goalkeepers: not just Vasquez, Rico’s idea

Returning to the AFC Champions League after 12...

United Cup, Italy also beats Norway: Matteo Berrettini...

Donovan Mitchell becomes the first player in NBA...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy