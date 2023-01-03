The return is one of those demanding, decisive ones, with no possibility of gradually familiarizing yourself with an unpredictable Serie A after the break for the World Cup. Regardless of Marcelo Brozovic’s injury, this scenario can only be an advantage for those behind in the standings. Inter, therefore, compared to Napoli. Simone Inzaghi spoke at the press conference as the match approached: “We face a great team, the only one unbeaten in Europe after the defeats by Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain. We are preparing with great desire”.