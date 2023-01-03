The Nerazzurri coach on the eve of the match against Napoli: “They are the best team in Europe, but I still believe in the Scudetto. Romelu showed desire and sacrifice”
The return is one of those demanding, decisive ones, with no possibility of gradually familiarizing yourself with an unpredictable Serie A after the break for the World Cup. Regardless of Marcelo Brozovic’s injury, this scenario can only be an advantage for those behind in the standings. Inter, therefore, compared to Napoli. Simone Inzaghi spoke at the press conference as the match approached: “We face a great team, the only one unbeaten in Europe after the defeats by Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain. We are preparing with great desire”.
Is it an inside-out challenge? “Playing matches like this is the beauty of football – explains Inzaghi -. As for the forwards, I finally have all four available. Lautaro has been here for four days but has trained very well, Dzeko and Lukaku have had more time with the team Do I believe in the Scudetto? Absolutely, there are many games to go.”
