FC Internazionale Milano announces that it has signed a partnership with Telepass – the leading company in Italy for integrated mobility – which it becomes Official Mobility Platform Partner of Inter for two seasons.

The agreement with the Nerazzurri represents the debut of Telepass as Partner of a football club and unites two brands that make innovation one of the cornerstones of their growth strategy.

Telepass is the Italian company that operates in the sector of app-based mobility services in urban and suburban areas to create an increasingly broader digital ecosystem for individuals and companies. Building on its over thirty years of experience, already a pioneer in electronic toll collection, Telepass is today one of the reference operators for payments in the mobility sector with almost 30 services linked to new mobility styles – such as payments cashless for fuel, electric car charging, parking, taxis and shared vehicles.

Thanks to the partnership with Inter, Telepass will accompany fans on their way to the stadium, simplifying their journey thanks to the ecosystem of mobility services it makes available through exclusive promotions and thus promoting green and sustainable behaviour.