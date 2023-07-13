Inter, new shirt: Paramount + main sponsor – breaking latest news

by Salvatore Riggio

“Infinite shades of Milan” is the theme of the 2023-2024 shirt, which returns to the classic Nerazzurri vertical stripes. On the chest the new sponsor, Paramount+: an agreement worth 20 million euros per year for the next three seasons

Inter will go hunting for the 20th Scudetto, and therefore for the second star (given what Simone Inzaghi also said in the first conference of this season), with their new Nike shirt presented today, Thursday 13 July (the second will be presented at Tokyo, during the Japanese tour). There is the long-awaited new main sponsor on the chest: it is Paramount+ which, after appearing on the kits for the last two races of last season, has signed an agreement worth 20 million euros per year for the next three seasons and will be present on the shirts of the men’s and women’s first team and of the Primavera in all competitions of the season.

Protagonists of the launch Nicolò Barella and Lautaro Martinez, with Milan in the background. A shirt that returns to classic Nerazzurri vertical stripes, with a sort of glitch that generates shades on all the lines. The symbols of the Nike mustache and the Inter logo are yellow, while that of Paramount+ is white. “Endless shades of Milan”, “Infinite shades of Milan”, is the theme of the 2023-2024 shirt: the fluid design of the new Nerazzurri shirt represents the multiple souls of the club and of Milan, always on the move and constantly evolving. In the city where fashion, design and architecture merge, where communities are heterogeneous and icons are reinvented, Inter aims to involve and inspire the new generations through sport and style, on and off the pitch.

Furthermore, the jersey — made with recycled polyester to reduce carbon emissions — is enriched, inside the collar, by the flag of the city of Milan, created in a mosaic motif that combines black and blue. For the launch of the new jersey, four catalysts representing the four creative nuances of the city were involved in a preview: Tedua (music), Toni Brugnoli (photography), Naomi Accardi (football culture) and Nina Schutz (music).

