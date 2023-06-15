Il Napoli tightens the time to entrust the bench to Christophe Galtier who will soon terminate the contract that binds him to Paris Saint-Germain. Meanwhile, he loses one of the protagonists of the Scudetto race: Kim Min-jae is getting closer to Bayern Munich. According to reports from the Bildthe German club is ready to pay the 70 million release clause euros (which must be paid within the first 15 days of July and is valid only for abroad).

Inter: no to the transfer of Barella. Frattesi approaches

Lots of rumors about the Inter transfer market. The Nerazzurri reportedly rejected Newcastle United’s offer worth around 60 million euros for Nicholas Barella. Do not Magpies they would also have targeted another Inter player: the left winger Frederick Dimarco. First positive encounter with Sassuolo for David Frattesi, but first a sale is needed. Meanwhile, Marotta has also collected the double refusal by Chelsea for the loans of Romelu Lukaku e Kalidou Koulibaly. Ancelotti allegedly asked Real to take ‘El Toro’ lautaro martinezwhile Simone Inzaghi would have put the Serbian midfielder at the top of Inter’s signing list Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (who has a contract with Lazio expiring in 2024).

The strikers Thuram and Chukwueze for Milan

Milan also like the “Sergeant” a lot, but he costs 35 million euros. The young Argentine could arrive from Lazio (but on a free transfer). Luke Romero. For the Rossoneri attack, the path leading to a Marcus Thuramwhile the new target is the Nigerian Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal). According to Daily MailNewcastle would like to submit an offer for the blue midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Lazio: here is Berardi. Rome is on Scamacca

Lazio is getting closer and closer to buying Dominic Berardi of Sassuolo, but the negotiation with Napoli for the “Cholito ” Simeone. Roma have already concluded two signings: the French midfielder Houssem Aouar (Olympique Lyon) e Evan N’Dicka, Ivorian defender (Eintracht Frankfurt). But Mourinho awaits the outcome of the negotiation to bring back to Italy Gianluca Scamacca. The Giallorossi are negotiating with West Ham for the loan of the former Sassuolo striker.

Juve want to confirm Milik and take Odriozola

Waiting for a concrete offer from Chelsea for the Serbian striker Dusan VlahovicJuve now aim to retain Arkadiusz Milik. The Polish striker hopes to renew his loan from Marseille: “I’d be happy to stay in Turin: I’m fine and I know Allegri wants me”. Negotiations open with Real Madrid to sign the Spanish defender Alvaro Odriozola. Leaving John Squarefor the Colombian Sevilla in Spain or Fenerbahce in Türkiye.

Atalanta: Lammers to Rangers, Hojlund costs 60 million

The first movement out of the Atalanta transfer market is Sam Lammers. The 27-year-old Dutchman goes to Glasgow Rangers for 4 million plus bonuses. In the English media there is talk of a strong interest from Manchester United for Rasmus Hojlund. But to sell the Danish striker, Atalanta are asking for 60 million euros. Incoming instead arrives (released from Turin) Michel AdopoFrench midfielder born in 2000.