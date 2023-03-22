Conte returns to Milan? And Brozovich…

The defeat suffered against the Juventus still left waste in the house Inter. A good part of the fans is queued to Simone Inzaghi who heavily criticized the referee’s work, but on the other side of the barricade the Nerazzurri people are tired of the continuous negative performances and fluctuating results, with theInter who now has to watch his back and defend the position that is worth theEurope that matters.

The probable farewell of AAntonio Conte who should soon be divorcing the Tottenham lights a glimmer of hope in the hearts of the nostalgic, who in recent weeks have called him loudly back to Milan via social media. The hiring of the coach of the Spurs momentarily it is not within the reach of the Milanese club, but in the transfer market, never say never. Inzaghi it seems ever closer to the farewell, which as expected will be decreed at the end of the season. In the event of a technical change on the bench, it remains to be understood how the team’s outgoing market will move, with Marcelo Brozóvic which in recent weeks would have approached the sale.

Milan look at Salzburg’s home

After the defeat againstUdinese il Milan go back to questioning the need to strengthen the squad. Passing the turn in Champions League had perhaps deluded the audience, but the reality that the ranks of Stefano Pioli it is no longer that of last year, the roadmap in the championship has seriously questioned the qualification in the Champions League, still to be decided.

Noah Okaforthe Swiss striker born in 2000, has decided not to renew his contract with the Salzburg. The young striker has also changed his entourage, linking himself to the agency Sport360. The Austrian club was worth it Okafor around 25 million euros, the Milan he could consider putting an important signing on the scales to convince the player to marry the Rossoneri cause. Rebic he will almost certainly quit Milano, Origi has never convinced and the telenovela Leao it’s not set to end anytime soon.

Vlahovic still dry: fresh money from the Premier?

The black and white victory in that of San Siro has turned on the alarm sirens of those fighting for fourth place, the boys of Max Allegri they are still far from the goal but they have every intention of undermining whoever is ahead.

In the evening of Meazza still remains dry Dusan Vlahovic who is unable to unhinge the shirts of the opposing defense, a season not really to be framed for the former striker of the Fiorentina that after a sparkling start with the jacket of Old lady got lost along the way. The rumors of suitors in Premier League they chase each other, Arsenal e Manchester United they would have given us more than a little thought, but there Juventus should start from an important auction base to make up for the disbursement of the money paid into the coffers of the Fiorentina. There may be twists and turns in the summer.

Here’s who’s back

For the series they sometimes come back, that’s it again Roy Hodgson who is always present in times of need. At the ripe old age of 75, the English coach was recalled by Crystal Palacewho in recent days had sacked Patrick Vieira. for theformer Inter coach contract until the end of the season, clear objective: to bring out the Eagles from the quicksand of the relegation zone.

Goal from midfield and pass for the Premier League

Pedro Gonçalvesprotagonist of last Thursday’s challenge at theEmirates Stadium against theArsenal. His goal from midfield allowed the Sporting Lisbona to stay in the races and eliminate i Gunners fromEuropa League. The Portuguese attacking midfielder, born in 1998, as reported by Liverpool Echoended up in the good graces of Aston Villa e Newcastleafter having also impressed well during the course of the season. Gonçalves he would have admirers almost everywhere, in the summer the auction could start to secure the Portuguese talent, this year the author of 17 goals and 9 assists.