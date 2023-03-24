FC Internazionale Milano announces that it has signed a partnership with Ria Money Transferbrand part of the group Euronet and a global leader in the cross-border money transfer industry. This new agreement will contribute to increasing the visibility of the Ria brand in Italy and internationally, taking advantage of Inter’s large global community, which has more than 500 million fans spread across all continents. The large Nerazzurri fanbase thus joins the global relevance of the Euronet money transfer brand, which is present in over 180 countries.

The two brands also share the founding value of openness to the world: the international character and attention to foreigners has in fact been part of Inter’s DNA since 1908, just as Ria’s main mission is to help its customers , most of whom are far from home, to build a better future.

“It is a great pleasure for us to welcome Ria Money Transfer into the family of Nerazzurri partners. We are very satisfied that a global brand with already great relevance in the world of international football has decided to join our Club to increase its visibility in Italy and beyond” the words of Alexander Antonello, Corporate CEO of FC Internazionale Milano. “This agreement allows us to join a brand that, like us, has the value of openness towards others in its DNA and this is a source of great pride”.

“We are proud to be partners with such a successful and historic club. This new partnership is natural given the similarities between Inter’s history and ours,” he commented Juan Bianchi, CEO of Euronet’s money transfer segment. “Euronet’s money transfer segment is built on the values ​​of openness, passion and teamwork and we are committed to ensuring that our customers, who are often far from home and family, can achieve a better future”.

Thanks to this partnership, Ria will have visibility on the sideline LEDs during Inter’s home matches in Serie A and Coppa Italia, on the Club’s digital channels and through further initiatives that will be unveiled during the season.