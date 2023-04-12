Inzaghi silences the voices

L’Inter Of Simone Inzaghi he quickly forgets Candreva and Salernitana and goes on to win in Lisbon by imposing himself with a clear 2-0. The nerazzurri win the first round of the quarterfinals of Champions League against the Benfica. Perfect approach to the match and a very heavy victory that will allow the Milanese team to have the upper hand in that San Siro.

Despite the not so exciting schedule in the championship, Inzaghi is pleasantly surprising in Europe. The rumors about Antonio Conte they go back to silence at least for an evening, just long enough to tip the balance in favor of the Milanese.

Lion: if PSG gives in…

Il Milan prepares for the all-Italian challenge of the year against NapoliIn a Giuseppe Meazza all packed we play access to the semi-finals of the Champions League. The Rossoneri warm up their engines and hope that Rafael Leão can give the same service offered to Napoli a few weeks ago. And the Portuguese is always at the center of the renewal soap opera which is enriched every day with a different episode.

The Portuguese is concentrated in this final and decisive phase of a season where the question of renewal has been talked about for a long time. PSG could burst onto the scene shortly, even considering the probable farewell of Messi and the alert Mbappealways in the sights of Real Madrid despite the millionaire renewal.

The tag

The Juventus is preparing for the Europa League with the bad memory of the defeat in Rome against Lazio that still hovers like a bad dream. Max Allegri’s sleep is also disturbed by his physical condition Dusan Vlahovic, still in doubt for the European challenge. The Juventus striker continues the bad moment, with his name bouncing between Manchester e London with some insistence.

Salt’Arsenal had tried without luck in the last market session, the Manchester United he could try in the summer, but the price of the tag will determine whether or not they will queue up from the Premier League to try to snatch the Juventus a player who is certainly not living his best period.