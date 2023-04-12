Home Sports Inter of Europe and Inzaghi silences everyone, Leão depends on Real Madrid? How much is Vlahovic worth? Paul Ince sacked, three arrests for homophobic chants in the Premier League
Inter of Europe and Inzaghi silences everyone, Leão depends on Real Madrid? How much is Vlahovic worth? Paul Ince sacked, three arrests for homophobic chants in the Premier League

Inter of Europe and Inzaghi silences everyone, Leão depends on Real Madrid? How much is Vlahovic worth? Paul Ince sacked, three arrests for homophobic chants in the Premier League

Inzaghi silences the voices

L’Inter Of Simone Inzaghi he quickly forgets Candreva and Salernitana and goes on to win in Lisbon by imposing himself with a clear 2-0. The nerazzurri win the first round of the quarterfinals of Champions League against the Benfica. Perfect approach to the match and a very heavy victory that will allow the Milanese team to have the upper hand in that San Siro.

Despite the not so exciting schedule in the championship, Inzaghi is pleasantly surprising in Europe. The rumors about Antonio Conte they go back to silence at least for an evening, just long enough to tip the balance in favor of the Milanese.

Lion: if PSG gives in…

Il Milan prepares for the all-Italian challenge of the year against NapoliIn a Giuseppe Meazza all packed we play access to the semi-finals of the Champions League. The Rossoneri warm up their engines and hope that Rafael Leão can give the same service offered to Napoli a few weeks ago. And the Portuguese is always at the center of the renewal soap opera which is enriched every day with a different episode.

Leao-Milan: ultimatum in January

The Portuguese is concentrated in this final and decisive phase of a season where the question of renewal has been talked about for a long time. PSG could burst onto the scene shortly, even considering the probable farewell of Messi and the alert Mbappealways in the sights of Real Madrid despite the millionaire renewal.

The tag

The Juventus is preparing for the Europa League with the bad memory of the defeat in Rome against Lazio that still hovers like a bad dream. Max Allegri’s sleep is also disturbed by his physical condition Dusan Vlahovic, still in doubt for the European challenge. The Juventus striker continues the bad moment, with his name bouncing between Manchester e London with some insistence.

Can Vlahovic leave at the end of the season?

Salt’Arsenal had tried without luck in the last market session, the Manchester United he could try in the summer, but the price of the tag will determine whether or not they will queue up from the Premier League to try to snatch the Juventus a player who is certainly not living his best period.

Paul Ince sacked

After the penalty of six points il Reading inevitably slips into the relegation zone, seriously risking relegation from Championship in League One, third English series. The defeat in the last round of the championship cost her dearly Paul Ince, sacked to try to revive the team, which until the end of the season will be coached by Noel Huntcoach of the U21 team.

