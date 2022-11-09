To get ready for the championship match, the Nerazzurri will take the field on Saturday 17 December at 18:00 at the Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville against Betis.

The last official match of 2022 for Inter will be that of the away match in Bergamo against Atalanta on Sunday 13 October. Then the break for the World Cup in Qatar will start and Simone Inzaghi’s team will return to the field on January 4th against Napoli.

To get ready for the championship match, the Nerazzurri will take the field on Saturday 17 December at 18:00 at the Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville against Betis.

An international friendly of great prestige against a team never faced in official matches. The most recent precedent dates back to 2017 when in August Inter and Betis had always faced each other in a friendly match, in Lecce, with the Nerazzurri 1-0 victory.

