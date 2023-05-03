Inter on Doig, Milan thinks of Elye Wahi, Ferguson thinks Juve, Chelsea black crisis and Messi out of the squad

Dumfries? Inter protect themselves with Inter on Doig

L’Inter carefully evaluate what to do in view of the next transfer market session, the Denzel Dumfries situation always remains delicate. The player has bids from Premier Leaguethe Nerazzurri could therefore protect themselves with the Scottish full-back Josh Doig., under theHellas Verona.

The player has collected 4 assists and 2 goals so far, in January the valuation was around 7.7 million euros, the Milanese club could snatch him from Verona, reaching around 10 million.

Milan fishing in Ligue 1?

Milan’s attack next season should undergo a real revolution. Origi e Rebic may soon be packing, Ibrahimovic he is always grappling with physical problems, the Swede could also leave by the end of the year Milano.

Elye Wahi is the new goal of the Rossoneri team that would thus shore up the attack, born in 2003 13 gol e 5 assist in 29 Ligue 1 matches played for Montpellier. The French club values ​​the young bomber at least 25 million euros, the Milan one could prepare to weave the plot for the negotiation.

Does Juve speak Scottish?

The Juventus he would set his sights on Lewis Fergusonthe Scot under al Bologna arrived in Italia fromAberdeen last summer for 3.5 million euros, but the rossoblu could put in place a nice capital gain.

The Scotsman could embrace the black and white cause by offering the coach more options on the offensive front, but Juve will have to pay several million into the Bolognese coffers to wrest him from Bologna, otherwise the Scotsman could remain in the shadow of the From the Ara.

Chelsea: crisis without end

Il Chelsea finds no peace and also loses the London derby against theArsenal. I Blues lose 3-1 in North London and they can’t get out of the crisis, the technician Frank Lampard at the end of the game he commented on the umpteenth defeat as follows: “First half not up to par, that’s what the result confirms. The second half was much better, but the first half was not enough. In the second half we played much more as a team and created dangers up front. In the first half it was too easy to play against us. We’ll work on it.”

Put out pink

Unauthorized travel by Leo Messi in Saudi Arabia literally infuriated the leadership of the PSG. The club would have decided to put the Argentine out of the squad, as reported by RMC Sportil PSG he would therefore have decided to suspend Messi for two weeks, deeming his behavior very serious. The farewell between the Flea and the Parisians seem ever closer.