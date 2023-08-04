Inter on Scamacca, Juve won’t let go of Lukaku

There are three weeks left until the start of the 2023-24 Serie A championship and negotiations continue in a transfer market dominated by the very rich offers of the Arabs. Al Hilal would be ready to offer 140 million euros to Napoli to have Victor Osimhen, but De Laurentiis had set the price for his striker at 200 million. About 60 million euros per season for the Nigerian forward until 2026.

Juve does not give up on Lukaku

Juventus has by no means given up on Romelu Lukaku. Despite the customary denials (“I don’t know if the deal will go through”), “Big Rom” has already reached an agreement with the Bianconeri. There is also already an agreement with Chelsea and Lukaku’s price has long been set at 40 million (Juve will pay 37.5 plus 2.5 in bonuses) with no possibility of loan. To unlock the negotiation it is necessary to exchange with Dusan Vlahovicbut Juve ask the Blues 35-40 million for the Serbian forward. Who is about to leave the bianconeri is Denis Zakariavalued at 20 million and contested by Leipzig and West Ham.

Inter falls on Scamacca and closes for Samardzic

Inter keep moving. He needs a quality striker to partner “El Toro” Martinez and Marcus Thuram (arrived in July from Borussia Mönchengladbach to replace Edin Dzeko). The Nerazzurri have opened negotiations with West Ham for Gianluca Scamacca offering 22 million for a permanent transfer. The English club refused but the striker could be sold for 25 million plus bonuses. The Nerazzurri will also make one last attempt for the American Hello Jerry Balogun, but 40 million euros is considered too much. He has been identified for the role of attacking midfielder Lazar Samardzic of Udinese (there will be an agreement with the Friulians by 3 August). Rumors from England report that a couple of Premier clubs are interested in Nicholas Barellabut for now there are no official offers.

Milan sells Rebic and waits for Musah

At Milan there was a farewell to Before Rebic, with the official transfer of the Croatian forward to Besiktas. The Turkish club has also asked the Rossoneri junior messiah, followed by Turin. The Brazilian is valued by the Rossoneri at 5 million euros. Also for sale Charles De Ketelaere, but the price is 28 million. Imminent arrival of Yunus Musah, American midfielder for Valencia. Great enthusiasm for Noah Okafor (taken from Salzburg).

The immobilism of Lazio

Tension at Lazio because Sarri would have complained about the immobility of the club. A hot name is still to Djibril SowEintracht Frankfurt midfielder. Lazio had practically taken him (11 million plus 2 bonuses) but then the Swiss would prefer to go to Sevilla. Sarri also asks for a low left winger and there is always the discussion with Juve for Luca Pellegrini, but also followed by Fulham and Nice. Shelved talk with Chelsea for Callum Hudson-Odoi for doubts about the player’s physical condition, now the focus is on Jesper Karlsson of Az Alkmaar. Japanese was offered Daichi Kamada (currently released). From Saudi Arabia they insist on having Cyrus Immobile, to which a new proposal was delivered, this time of 25 million per season for a three-year period. But there are no offers to Lazio for the transfer (the striker has a contract until 2025) and therefore there are no developments.

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Ciro Immobile (photo Ansa)

Previous



Simeone freezes Rome on Morata, Pinto turns on Daka

Roma need a striker. Sfumati Scamacca e Alvaro Morata (Simeone wants to keep him at Atletico), sport director Tiago Pinto aims at Patson Daka striker for Leicester City and the Zambian national team. It has arrived in Monza Danilo D’Ambrose, who accepted the offer of an annual contract with automatic renewal for another season in case of salvation. From Brazil, due to the attack of the Brianza players, the name of Pedro Guilherme Abreu dos Santosout of Flamengo. Because Muldur he wanted to return to Turkey, and Sassuolo sold him to Fenerbahce.

Infantino to Fiorentina, Thorsby to Genoa

Fiorentina, waiting to give up Sofyan Amrabat to Manchester United for 35 million, closed the purchase of the Argentine midfielder Gino Infantino del Rosario Central for 4 million euros. This player, twenty years old, is one of the natives followed with great attention by Roberto Mancini for a possible blue future. Genoa took the Norwegian from Union Berlin Morten Thorsby. The midfielder had played in Italy with Sampdoria.