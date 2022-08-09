Home Sports Inter, on Skriniar there is PSG: Zhang decides, Marotta on Akanji
Sports

Inter, on Skriniar there is PSG: Zhang decides, Marotta on Akanji

by admin
Inter, on Skriniar there is PSG: Zhang decides, Marotta on Akanji

Anxiety rises over the pressure of the French which could materialize between now and the end of the market: the ball passes to the president yesterday in Appiano. And the Nerazzurri still want Akanji

It is useless to go around it or to blur the concept: in the secret Inter rooms there is the awareness – for some fear and for others hope – that it will happen between now and the end of the market. The sky may cloud over and the long-awaited lightning strike may fall. In short, the day could come when PSG will swoop down in Milan with another offer for Milan Skriniar.

See also  Udinese's poker, Cagliari overwhelmed - La Stampa

You may also like

Gas, off to rationing in Europe: what happens...

between the controversy and the memory of FIFA...

Director Lars von Trier has Parkinson’s disease –...

Kayak World Championships China team added 1 silver...

Goals, the anti-FIFA that will improve in the...

Provincial Express News|Awesome!Jiaxing athletes win 6 golds in...

Serie A market, hot negotiations: Napoli tightens on...

Lakers assistant Phil Handy: If Irving is 6-foot-6,...

Tekken 8 is reality, but the remake theory...

Asian Games dividends in advance to enjoy national...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy