Inter, Onana “leapfrogs” Dumfries as sacrificed?

André Onana he is having an excellent season at theInter. The goalkeeper, taken on a free transfer from Ajax, quickly undermined Handanovic and took the lead with some important saves, especially in the Champions League. Inter’s economic problems, however, could lead to his farewell in the summer. Until recently it seemed that the player to be sacrificed was Dumfries, but the Dutchman’s second half of the season was subdued and his value ended in a dive. This is why the Cameroonian became the first sacrificed for next season. In addition to Chelsea, other teams are also interested in the goalkeeper. So the Nerazzurri have to make various assessments for next season.

Onana via dall’Inter: 65%

André Onana he could leave next summer for 40 million. The Cameroonian has attracted the attention of several clubs. In the beginning it was Chelsea who took an interest in him, but now, from England, they are also talking about a possible inclusion of United who seem determined to end the experience with De Gea. Bayern Munich also remains in the background who experienced a troubled year between Neuer and Sommer. In short: the suitors for Onana are increasing.

Run away from Inter: 65%

Yet another lackluster test of Joaquin Correa last week was the confirmation of how the Argentine was a very expensive flop for the nerazzurri. Inter are desperately looking for buyers to place the former Lazio. According to TeamTalkthe most plausible destination is theEverton by Sean Dyche, the latest club to join the race for the striker. Despite the bad seasons for the Nerazzurri, Correa still has admirers. Inter hopes that the Toffees or whoever comes with an offer.

Dumfries via dall’Inter: 50%

After the subdued second part of the season, Denzel Dumfries he could still leave, but not at the figures Inter asked for in January. The Dutchman’s valuation is now around 25 million. With Chelsea having slipped away, Aston Villa is the new suitor for the former PSV. With Emery the Villans started to grind points, returning ambitious. In the summer they could therefore make an attempt for the full-back who seems to have had his time in Milan anyway.

Openda all’Inter: 25%

The latest idea for the attack of theInter leads to Openda Laws. So the Nerazzurri could switch from one Belgian to another. Openda is having a great season at Lens, so much so that Inter were also interested in him. The evaluation of him is not high. We are talking about 20 million euros. This figure could be lowered with some compensation. We speak of Radu or Satriano. At this moment, also considering the costs of the other objectives, the Openda hypothesis is gaining ground.

Eric Garcia all’Inter: 15%

From Spain they let it be known that theInter would also be interested in Eric Garcia for next season. The axis between Barcelona and the Nerazzurri is therefore always active. The Spaniard returned to zero this summer in the team where he grew up, but he too can be sacrificed to the ambitions (and economic problems) of the club. The cost of his card should be around 15 million, a figure absolutely within the club’s reach. That’s why something could happen in the summer.

David Luciani