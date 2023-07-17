Inter, Onana-Manchester United closing: 50 million plus bonuses for the Nerazzurri

André Onana has never been so close to moving to Manchester United. The latest relaunch of the Red Devils definitely convinced’Interwho will deprive himself of his goalkeeper for the sum of 50 million euros plus bonuses. Economic agreement reached between the two clubs that are now arranging the last details relating to the payment methods. After the last green light for the operation arrives, Onana will leave – perhaps by Tuesday, but the details of the journey remain to be defined – towards Manchester, where the medical tests await him with Manchester United which will precede the signing and the official of the operation.

Sommer and Trubin for after Onana: Inter’s plan

Once the sale of Onana has been defined, the Nerazzurri will immediately try to replace the Cameroonian goalkeeper. Inter’s plan has been known for some time: to attack Summer del Bayern Monaco, for which an offer of slightly less than the 6 million euro clause will be presented. If it is rejected, then the clause will be exercised. However, Inter will not stop at Sommer. The ideas of the Nerazzurri club also include trying to sign the youngster, born in 2001, Anatoly Trubin, current goalkeeper of the Shakhtar Donetsk. Inter already have the player’s yes and are ready to present an offer of 10 million euros plus bonuses to the Ukrainian club.

deepening

Inter surprise, Cuadrado signs: 1-year agreement

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

