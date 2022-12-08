The social outburst of the Cameroon goalkeeper: “In a world where lying is the most common thing, telling the truth makes you a revolutionary”
After the press release published a few days ago on his social profiles, André Onana returns to talk about the controversies that arose with his abandonment of Cameroon’s retreat during Qatar 2022. This time, however, the Inter goalkeeper wanted to send a cryptic message on social media, writing: “In a world where lying is the thing most common, telling the truth makes you a revolutionary. But in the end, time puts everything in its place.”
December 8 – 09:28
