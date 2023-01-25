The defeat against Empoli effectively nullified Inter’s chances of winning the Scudetto. At the end of the first round, with 13 points to recover from leaders Napoli, Inzaghi’s team must already focus on something else. But don’t think that this “other”, i.e. qualifying for the next Champions League, is less important than winning the Italian flag. For the club, the money that UEFA guarantees to those who participate in the most prestigious European cup is vital.