Sports

Round of 16 of the Italian Cup: Juric brings the Emilians forward, in the final Lautaro finds the equal, then the defender decides in the 110th minute

Inter qualified for the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia, beating Parma 2-1 in comeback at San Siro, but came close to winning. Emiliani ahead in the 37th minute thanks to a great right foot from outside the area by Juric. The Nerazzurri reaction wasn’t much, but Lautaro equalized in the 88th minute thanks to a deflection from Osorio that made his shot unstoppable. It went into extra time and the newcomer Acerbi scored the qualifying goal with a nice header from outside that overtook Buffon.

