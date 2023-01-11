Home Sports Inter-Parma, a marriage proposal on the Meazza lawn
Inter-Parma, a marriage proposal on the Meazza lawn

Two Inter Club Montenegro fans chose themselves for life in front of the San Siro crowd, before the Coppa Italia match

A marriage proposal with San Siro to act as a witness. Before the Coppa Italia match against Parma, a special declaration of love has arrived for two fans of theInter Club Montenegro. He knelt in front of her on the green lawn of the Meazza stadium and the speaker Mengozzi was with them to comment on the scene in front of the other Inter fans. The yes has arrived and after all, with that breathtaking backdrop and all those stares, it would have been hard to give a negative answer.

The club shared the photo with all Inter fans on Twitter: “You won’t all be there at the wedding, but congratulate Marko and Sanja, Inter Club Montenegro members“, wrote the club on its profile.

