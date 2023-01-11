Simone Inzaghi tried to close the argument by emphasizing that “those who played less gave excellent answers” and spoke more generally of “not a good performance, but the team still kept the right distance even when they went down”. One way not to trigger a public trial (already started yesterday evening) against those who had a chance against Parma, but didn’t take advantage of it. In particular of Joaquin Correa who was highly anticipated and has again failed the chance to take on Inter.