Inter-Parma, Correa flops in the Italian Cup. But Inzaghi is aiming for it

Inter-Parma, Correa flops in the Italian Cup. But Inzaghi is aiming for it

Against Parma, “Tucu” had yet another chance and disappointed again. With Lukaku injured, however, he will have more minutes available. Will he know how to use them?

Simone Inzaghi tried to close the argument by emphasizing that “those who played less gave excellent answers” and spoke more generally of “not a good performance, but the team still kept the right distance even when they went down”. One way not to trigger a public trial (already started yesterday evening) against those who had a chance against Parma, but didn’t take advantage of it. In particular of Joaquin Correa who was highly anticipated and has again failed the chance to take on Inter.

