Party night

Il Nerazzurri snake bites the Rossoneri devilLautaro mockery Tatarusanu in the 34th minute after taking the measures on at least two occasions. L‘Inter is satisfied and does not rage on a Milan non-existent in the first half. Shooting where the troop wall of Pegs advance a few meters, with the team of Inzaghi who, however, checks easily and solves the practice with his 1-0 number 10just enough to give to the Nerazzurri Milan a party night.

Skriniar and Calhanoglu…

Inter are enjoying the last few months of Skriniar who plays without the captain’s armband and is already betrothed to the PSG, but plays like a lion and doesn’t save himself, exemplary professional. The nerazzurri put the check on the renewal of Calhanoglu which will happen after the challenge of Champions League against the Porto. Luke he comes off the bench and keeps the opposing defense apprehensive, the management watches over from the stands and meditates on the future of the Belgian who would like to stay in Milan.

Sterile attack, need reinforcements

Milan who throws into the fray Lion, but the Portuguese is distantly related to the one admired and praised before the World Cup. Without qualification in Champions League the house could definitely break. The Rossoneri will have to evaluate above all the advanced department, which they will not always be able to cling to GiroudIbra remains in the pits and Rebic seems almost close to goodbye.

Pogba flop, can he leave yet?

The Juventus stays running in Italian Cup and clings to the hopes of staying in A league, already because the spectra of rerrocession are always around the corner. Meanwhile he continues to deepen the mystery of Paul Pogba, again injured and out of action. There Old lady could evaluate the termination of the contract by abandoning the idea of ​​having brought home the champion of the Frenchman’s first Juventus life.