Inter Pergolettese 10-0: goals and highlights from the friendly. Lautaro’s poker

INTER-PERGOLETTESE 10-0

Scorers: 19′ Correa, 23′ Bastoni, 31′ Calhanoglu, 45+1′ Dumfries, 64′, 77′ rig., 87′, 92′ rig. Lautaro, 75′ Esposito, 85′ Mkhitaryan

INTER FIRST HALF (3-5-2): Stankovic F.; Bisseck, De Vrij, Baston; Dumfries, Barella, Sensi (36′ Fabbian), Calhanoglu, Gosens; Belt, Thuram. Herds Inzaghi

INTER SECOND HALF (3-5-2): Radu (68′ Di Gennaro); Darmian, Acerbi, Stabile (77′ Stankovic A.); Cuadrado (77′ Lazaro), Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Frattesi, Dimarco; Esposito, Lautaro. Herds Inzaghi

PERGOLETTESE (3-5-2): Soncin (60′ Cattaneo, from 74′ Doldi); Tonoli (68′ Lambrughi), Arini (68′ Schiavini), Capoferri (68′ Sangiovanni); Bariti (68′ Schirru), Mazzarani (46′ Figoli), Andreoli (68′ Tacchinardi), Aucelli (68′ Sartori), Bozzuto (46′ Bignami); Caccavo (46′ Caia), Guiu Vilanova (68′ Vitalucci). Herd Abbate

The record

Good indications for Simone Inzaghi in Inter’s second pre-season friendly. The Nerazzurri beat Pergolettese 10-0with quality goals and plays in continuity with what was shown in the past season.

Three header goals in the first half

The coach started with Thuram and Correa starting forward, the use of Sensi in midfield and one of the latest signings in defense – Bisseck – in the trio with De Vrij and Bastoni. Inter put their heads into it right away and found the first two goals of the day with their heads, both from the development of a corner: lfirst with Correa, the second signed in advance by Bastoni. The third goal also came in the first half Calhanoglu with one of his strengths, the shot from outside, while the 4-0 with which he finished before the break highlighted the Nerazzurri’s well-established mechanisms: Gosens’ cross for the header from the other fifth, Dumfries in this case, punctual insertion in the area.

see also

It’s Thuram’s turn: all 9 in Inter history

Lautaro’s poker in the second half

At the start of the second half there was the predictable swirl of substitutions (Fabbian had already entered in the first half in place of Sensi, then replaced by Mkhitaryan), starting from goal where Radu took over for Filip Stankovic and Juan Cuadrado was seen for the first time in the Nerazzurribeyond at the entrance of Lautaro in attack. Just the Tour he immediately increased the advantage by taking advantage of an indecision by the opposing defence, then he also sealed his personal encore from a penalty (in the middle, Esposito’s sixth center). The eighth goal of the match was signed by Mkhitaryan, then Lautaro took the stage back with two more centers (the second again from 11 meters) for the final 10-0 which was worth the Argentine’s poker. In the final also the most important chance of the Pergolettese match, with the post hit from over 50 meters by Vitalucci.

see also

Inter-Sommer, it’s a deal with Bayern

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

