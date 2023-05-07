Inter: personalized for D’Ambrosio, Gosens sees himself again

After the victory over Roma in the championship, Inter immediately got back to work to prepare as best as possible for the semi-final of the Champions League against Milan (the first leg will be played on Wednesday 10 May). Exhaust training for the team divided into two groups, between those who played against Roma and those who didn’t play or played little. D’Ambrosio has been doing some personalized work on the pitch at a good pace and will likely be able to recover by Wednesday.