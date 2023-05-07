Home » Inter: personalized for D’Ambrosio, Gosens sees himself again
Sports

Inter: personalized for D’Ambrosio, Gosens sees himself again

by admin
Inter: personalized for D’Ambrosio, Gosens sees himself again

After the victory over Roma in the championship, Inter immediately got back to work to prepare as best as possible for the semi-final of the Champions League against Milan (the first leg will be played on Wednesday 10 May). Exhaust training for the team divided into two groups, between those who played against Roma and those who didn’t play or played little. D’Ambrosio has been doing some personalized work on the pitch at a good pace and will likely be able to recover by Wednesday.

Gosens conditions

Robin Gosens finished the week of shoulder immobilization and did the first part of his work today with and without the ball, but in this case prudence will lead Inzaghi not to call him up, hoping that the player gets back in full shape between Sassuolo and the return derby. His situation needs to be evaluated day by day because the player will do everything to convince the coach these days to bring him to the bench on Wednesday evening against Milan.

See also  Dinamo wants to close period no

You may also like

Julbo Fury con lens photochromic Reactive

Butcher reports: I’m back, I’m definitely not done...

Givova Scafati – Germani Brescia | The situation...

List of national training teams for League of...

European Championship pre-qualification without ÖBV team manager Korner...

“reaches 532km/h”: it’s a real missile | Here...

Ticket prices for the Zhejiang Finals increased: Class...

“Fortunately my daughter is here, otherwise I would...

Milan, the news on Leao’s injury

Mexican boxer Canelo retained the title of universally...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy