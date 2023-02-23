Se Inter e Porto it’s a war for the quarterfinals of Champions League, the Nerazzurri have only won one battle. Never like this time one of the most hackneyed metaphors of football rhetoric is fitting for the 1-0 of San Siro: the nerazzurri pass only at the end, thanks to a goal from the totem Luke at the end of a grueling 90 minutes. Worse will be those in Portugal.

Who had cheered in the draw of Nyon he will be reborn. Of course, always better than facing the Real Madrid where he Bavaria Monaco. But the Port of Sergio Conceicao it is a European team, which not by chance has recently almost always eliminated the Italians when it has met them in the cups. A grumpy formation, which sticks to you, makes you play badly or make you want to not play at all. And so he also transformed a vibrant match, which Inter started immediately with the right attitude, into a swamp in which the boys from Conceicao wallowed wonderfully. Until they were betrayed by their own weapon, thatrampant competition who kept the Nerazzurri attacks at bay for 78 minutes, but who for the last ten, after the decisive expulsion of otavioopened the crack in which Lukaku forced his way in.

It was a dirty match, not bad. Rich in concepts, organization, opportunities. And in the end, luckily for Inter, even a goal. The guests defend very tightly, leaving the wingers free, above all Darmian, but then they close the gate in the area. Their plan worked: the Nerazzurri’s initial ardor was curbed (a high header by Lautaro on the cross to kiss as usual Dimarco, to all intents and purposes a goal devoured), the rhythms slow down and the grit of the Conceicao boys rises. It becomes a tightrope race, where the balance can be broken at any moment. On the one hand, but also on the other: on a good rejection of Drunk, Grujic he would have the winning tap on his head, but he can’t find the door. The Nerazzurri, on the other hand, recriminated for a half penalty on Darmian who is often booed in Italy and almost never in Europe. But especially for the forearm miracle of Diogo Jota on an undersized deviation at the end of the first half. San Siro was already celebrating, but it’s always 0-0.

Shooting is no different. Stretcher touches the advantage with a diagonal turn. But two lightning counter-attacks remind us how lethal Porto can be: in the second, only an amazing double save by Onana saves the result. We must break through, Inzaghi Lukaku is played, who took over for a spent Dzeko, and is immediately dangerous: Lautaro does not reach his assist by an inch. Something is always missing, the Portuguese defend with their teeth. Otavio exaggerates, he even puts in his studs and gets a second yellow card and a well-deserved red. The last quarter of an hour in numerical superiority becomes a siege. Which Lukaku breaks with his head, on the post, then with his foot, with strength, finally on goal. The goal is one liberation, Inter know they would also need the second and are looking for him, time is not enough. The one who managed to score will be taken to Oporto. So precious, he will have to defend it jealously.

