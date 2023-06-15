Inter: positive meeting for Frattesi, but a transfer is needed first

L’Inter moves on several fronts for the market. Not only Lukaku and Koulibaly (on Wednesday there was a meeting in London between Ausilio and Chelsea), but also Davide Frattesi. The Sassuolo midfielder, who is also liked by Roma and Juventus, is a market target for the Nerazzurri who they met the neroverde management at dinner on Tuesday. An appointment that went very well, with Inter pushing to beat the competition, taking advantage of the excellent relationships.
There is the general ok, but…
Inter would also have an agreement in principle (with the inclusion of Samuele Muleteers, striker returning from his loan to Frosinone with whom he scored 12 goals in 29 games, as a technical counterpart) and the player’s general approval. What is missing? According to the strategy proposed to Inzaghi, an exit will be needed before an investment like that of Frattesi. And time could be Inter’s enemy given the competition.