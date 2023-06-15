Inter: positive meeting for Frattesi, but a transfer is needed first

L’Inter moves on several fronts for the market. Not only Lukaku and Koulibaly (on Wednesday there was a meeting in London between Ausilio and Chelsea), but also Davide Frattesi. The Sassuolo midfielder, who is also liked by Roma and Juventus, is a market target for the Nerazzurri who they met the neroverde management at dinner on Tuesday. An appointment that went very well, with Inter pushing to beat the competition, taking advantage of the excellent relationships.