Home Sports Inter, post Inzaghi and Skriniar’s replacement chosen: it will cost 15 million
by admin
L’Inter of the future is already under construction. Regardless of how the season will end, the Nerazzurri will largely change their structure, with many protagonists who will say goodbye to the Alfa Romeo. As has been known for some time now, it will go away Milan Skriniarwhich already has an agreement with the PSG, but the changes didn’t end there. The most important one will concern the bench, with Simone Inzaghi which should not be confirmed.

⚫🔵 De Zerbi new coach

And then the question arises: who will take his place on the Inter bench? Well the name that circulates – according to the information gathered by SportCafe24 – in these hours is to Robert De Zerbi. The current coach of the Brighton he is wowing the Premier League with his innovative ideas and purposeful play. He doesn’t have a very high salary and wouldn’t make exorbitant requests on the market. According to Inter, he would represent the ideal profile to relaunch the technical project. For De Zerbi himself it would be an important opportunity to return to Italian football after the experiences gained abroad and he could compete against a top-level club, capable of fighting for important goals and above all trophies.

Robert De Zerbi

⚽ Tiago Djalo and Oumar for the difference

As mentioned, the news didn’t end there. Because the club has already identified the player who will have to take the place of Skriniar in pink. It’s about of Tiago Djalo, already probed in January for a possible immediate departure of the Slovakian defender. The defender of Lille but he has recently undergone the rupture of the cruciate ligament left front, which slows down every possible operation.

The alternative would be represented by Oumar Solet, defender of the Salibsurgo. The Frenchman, born in 2000, is one of the greatest prospects on the European scene. Not surprisingly, there is strong interest in him Premier League e Bundesligawhere also the Leipzig (affiliated club of Red Bull, ed) is thinking about it. The evaluation that makes it Salzburg and of 15 millionbut the good relations that we are with l’Inter could facilitate a negotiation.

